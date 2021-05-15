10 YEARS AGO
May 15, 2011 — WASHINGTON — Amid growing public unhappiness over gas prices, President Barack Obama is directing his administration to ramp up U.S. oil production by extending existing leases in the Gulf of Mexico and off Alaska’s coast and holding more frequent lease sales in a federal petroleum reserve in Alaska. But the moves won’t calm spiraling prices at the pump any time soon.
Obama said Saturday that the measures “make good sense” and will help reduce U.S. consumption of imported oil in the long term. But he acknowledged anew that they won’t help to immediately bring down gasoline prices topping $4 a gallon in many parts of the country, and an oil industry analyst agreed.
25 YEARS AGO
May 15, 1996 — The Alaska Department of Fish and Game may not operate the Pilot Station sonar counter on the Yukon River this summer, a decision that could mean fewer fish in dog food cookers up and down the Tanana and Yukon rivers.
“Without a project like the Pilot Station sonar you will see the department be more conservative,” said Keith Schultz, the Fairbanks area biologist who manages the fall chum run. “It’s one of the indicators we look at, and we don’t have that many fall chum indicators in the lower Yukon.”
50 YEARS AGO
May 15, 1971 — Two Fairbanks police officers rounded up 16 persons at 2 a.m. today after a neighbor complained about a loud party. The woman called police to report several persons shouting obscene language and running from a vehicle parked on Hamilton Avenue to a cabin located near 22 Timberland Drive.
Police arrested eight juveniles for violating curfew and eight adults, ranging in age from 18 to 22, for aiding curfew violaters. The juveniles were turned over to their parents, and five of the adults posted $25 bail.
75 YEARS AGO
May 15, 1946 — The first motorcycle trip over the Alaska highway was made yesterday by an ex-Army pilot who drove approximately 5200 miles from Carbon Hill, Alabama, to Fairbanks in two weeks and two days.
Cecil Tipper, a coal mine electrician by trade, decided to make the trip North when the mine, where he is employed went on strike. Strapping two fishing rods to his cycle Tipper set out traveling by way of St. Louis, Kanasa City, through Great Falls to Edmonton. Applying for his permit Canadian authorities informed him he was the first cyclist to make the trip.