10 YEARS AGO
May 14, 2013 — Just when you thought summer was finally peeking its head out from under the melting snow.
A strong cold front moved across northern Alaska on Sunday night and temperatures dropped below zero in the Brooks Range and into the teens and 20s over the remainder of the Interior, the National Weather Service said.
Fairbanks set a new record low temperature of 22 degrees on Monday at Fairbanks International Airport. That broke the old record of 26 degrees in 1938.
The cold air mass resulted in record-low temperatures in other locations besides Fairbanks. The low of 22 degrees at Eielson Air Force Base broke the record of 26 set in 1965. Betties had a low of 10 degrees to shatter the old record of 20 degrees in 2007. Sub-zero temperatures were reported in the Brooks Range.
25 YEARS AGO
May 14, 1998 — A Fairbanks teenager was acquitted Wednesday of attempted murder but convicted on three separate counts of first-degree assault.
Joshua Richardson, 18, stared straight ahead with little expression as he learned his fate in Fairbanks Superior Court. A jury began deliberations Tuesday afternoon and reached a verdict before noon Wednesday.
Richardson claimed during the trial that he acted in self-defense when he attacked former West Valley High School football standout Derek Ladson last August. Richardson stabbed Ladson three times during the altercation at a drinking party in a wooded area off Chena Pump Road known as “Sherwood Forest.”
The wounds were life-threatening and required emergency surgery.
Testimony during the trial indicated that the knife attack was the culmination of bad feelings between Richardson and Ladson.
It began when Richardson broke a beer bottle over Ladson’s head at an Ester party in 1996. Ladson had been pummeling one of Richardson’s friends during the incident, and Richardson said he acted to stop the attack.
50 YEARS AGO
May 14, 1973 — Acting FBI Director William D. Ruckelshaus said today that the missing wiretap tile in the Daniel Ellsberg-Pentagon Papers case have been found in a safe at the office of former presidential aide John D. Ehrlichman.
Files on some 16 others involving newsmen and other government officials were also found in the safe, Ruckelshaus said.
The recent revelation that Ellsberg’s telephone conversations had been tapped by the FBI while he was staying at the house of Morton Halperin — then an aide to Dr. Henry Kissinger — was a central element cited by Judge Matthew Byrne in dismissing the government’s case against Ellsberg in Los Angeles last week.
Prior to the dismissal Byrne had asked to see the logs of the wiretaps but the FBI said it was unable to locate them.
75 YEARS AGO
May 14, 1948 — Official confirmation has been received by John B. Hall, clerk of the United States district court, of the declaration of candidacy of Harry j G. Watson for the position of Territorial auditor.
He filed as an Independent candidate, supporting his declaration of candidacy with a petition signed by others. His name will not appear on any tickets in the primary, but it will appear on the ticket at the regular election in September.
Mr. Watson served as secretary to both Gov. George A. Parks and John W. Troy.
Besides Mr. Watson, three other persons seek the Territorial auditorship. Robert E. Sheldon of Fairbanks and Frank A. Boyle, incumbent, of Juneau are rival candidates for the Democratic nomination and one of them will be eliminated in the primary in April. The name of the winner in the Democratic primary will appear on the regular ticket at the general election in September.
A. H. Humphries is on the ticket as well.
100 YEARS AGO
May 14, 1923 — ST. PAUL, Alaska — The Cutter Haida, which arrived here on the annual Bering Sea patrol, reported an epidemic of influenza among the natives of King Cove, Belkoksky and Morzhovoi. Eight deaths are reported in the first two places, but the situation is better at Morzhovoi.
Practically the entire native population is ill, and the cutter left a doctor, with food, medicine and other supplies.
The Haida towed the Libby steamer San Juan from the position where it was grounded, near Dutch Harbor, to Cape Mordvi, where it left under its own power for Bristol Bay.