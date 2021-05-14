10 YEARS AGO
May 14, 2011 — A bizarre break-in occurred at the borough animal shelter early Wednesday morning, and the perp stayed on. Shelter workers discovered the interloper shortly after arriving at 7:30 a.m. — a large black, tan and white husky mix — casually mixing it up with the staked sled dogs.
There have been break-ins before security alarms and cameras were installed, but never by a dog. Shelter staff dubbed the stray “Albert,” but a more apropos moniker might be Digger.
25 YEARS AGO
May 14, 1996 — JUNEAU— The U.S. Supreme Court let stand Monday a landmark ruling granting the federal government control over selected Alaska waterways.
Lawyers and others involved in the subsistence battle had hoped the court would step in to untangle Alaska’s battle over subsistence hunting and fishing rights. Now, they say, the court’s decision leaves partisans more firmly entrenched—and no closer to a solution.
50 YEARS AGO
May 14, 1971 — Valdez— Approximately 30 Cordova fishermen, all that could be mustered from the “claimed mighty 500” membership of the Cordova District Fisheries Union, met Wednesday with Rear Adm. James A. Palmer, new commander of the 17th Coast Guard District headquartered at Juneau. The admiral, on a fact finding and orientation trip that was to have included Valdez, listened to complaints of the handful of fishermen to the Valdez terminus of the proposed trans-Alaska pipeline.
Their spokesman was Ross Mullinb , environmental coordinator for the union. According to Clifton Topp of Cordova’s radio station, KLAM, the fishermen’s main objection is to tanker traffic in Prince William Sound that will be generated by location of the pipeline terminus at Valdez. Topp said no objections were raised by the fishermen to the present busy schedule of tanker traffic in Prince William Sound.
75 YEARS AGO
May 14, 1946 — The City COuncil voted last night to put teeth in this year’s city clean-up drive by hiring a secial policeman for 60 days to check on compliance with clean-up requirements and to hall offenders into court.
The action was taken at the suggestiong of Councilman James Mulrooney after Robert Claus had appeared before the council and offered the services of the Junior Chamber of Commerce in helping promote the annual spring drive this year. Mulrooney was authorized to hire the extra man for service during June and July, combining his clean-up check with a check on dog licenses and city car licenses.