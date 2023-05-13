10 YEARS AGO
May 13, 2013 — Public construction projects worth more than $200 million are getting under way this summer in the state transportation department’s northern region, a vast expanse the size of California, Nevada and Arizona combined.
Scheduled for repairs are roads, runways, bridges and bike paths — from the cemetery road in Gambell, on an island about 36 miles east of Siberia, to Top of the World Highway on the Alaska-Canada border.
25 YEARS AGO
May 13, 1998 — JUNEAU — The 20th Alaska Legislature adjourned Wednesday morning without resolving the biggest problem that dogged them all session: How to avert a federal fisheries takeover?
Lawmakers did find time in the 121-day session to rewrite child protection laws, change how the state funds education and start work on fixing up the state’s deteriorating schools, roads and other public facilities.
Subsistence, though, seemed to stymie the Legislature. Lawmakers passed a bill aimed at resolving the conflict between state and federal laws on subsistence hunting and fishing.
50 YEARS AGO
May 13, 1973 — JUNEAU — Gov. William A. Egan says the state’s longevity program has been exempted from regular old age assistance regulations.
Egan said the exemption means that elderly Alaskans receiving the state’s $300 longevity bonus will continue to receive it throughout the year.
75 YEARS AGO
May 13, 1948 — KETCHIKAN — An industrial development program embracing power projects and chemical and metallurgical plants, as well as pulp and woodworking operations, was proposed for Alaska yesterday by William Warne, assisting Secretary of the Interior.
He outlined the proposals at a public hearing. Amplifying a recent statement that the Territory should triple its population in five years, he said the chief growth would be in southeastern and central Alaska.
