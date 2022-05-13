10 YEARS AGO
May 13, 2012 — Thousands of Alaskans turned out in Fairbanks on Saturday to say “thank you” to the men and women in uniform in what was one of the largest military appreciation events in the state’s history.
The Salute To Our Military Parade honored more than 5,000 active, veteran and wounded members of the military in a parade through downtown Fairbanks that ended in a packed celebration at Pioneer Park.
25 YEARS AGO
May 13, 1997 — JUNEAU — What a difference a year makes. Republicans who control the Alaska Legislature managed to kill a tobacco-tax increase last year, but they were powerless on overturning any of Gov. Tony Knowles’ many vetoes.
Though Republican numbers swelled this year, Knowles got the tobacco-tax he wanted, but he lost every fight on his vetoes.
Those were among the highlights of a legislative session that ended late Sunday night with uncharacteristic harmony.
50 YEARS AGO
May 13, 1972 — An Air Cavalry Unit of 204 military personnel will be activated at Fort Wainwright during the last quarter of this year, Sen. Ted Stevens said today.
The unit, Troop E, will perform reconnaissance missions and provide security for Alaskan ground forces and will be employing 27 helicopters, including nine Cobra gunships.
The announcement of the additional troop strength at the fort was a welcome one in light of the announced troop reduction scheduled to begin this June and continue until next June.
Many of the individual units scheduled to leave or be deactivated are currently proceeding on schedule with their equipment turn-in and the 808th Engineers expect to leave before their June 30 deadline.
75 YEARS AGO
May 13, 1947 — Working swiftly to meet a series of deadlines on the public utilities question, the Fairbanks city council was scheduled to meet in an adjourned session late today to pass on an ordinance calling an election May 26 on the question of issuing $4,000,000 worth of revenue bonds to finance a municipal utilities system for the city.
Approval of the issue would authorize the city to acquire or construct and operate an electric plant, water system, telephone system and central healing system, together with distributions facilities.
After the declared terms of the ordinances were outlined to the City Attorney Charles Clasby, it was explained that the early election was required so that the city’s application for FWA planning funds for the system could be considered by the agency in Washington before July 1. Prior authorization by the voters is required for submission of the application.