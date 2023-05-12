10 YEARS AGO
May 12, 2013 — Fairbanks North Star Borough school board members put in extra hours Saturday to try to balance the district’s budget but made no changes and instead asked school officials to look for other options.
The special meeting largely focused on a smaller-than-proposed funding increase for special education and the application of a state security grant to balance the budget.
25 YEARS AGO
May 12, 1998 — After three years as a Fairbanks firefighter, Greg Foster is switching over to the other side — of the public safety department, that is.
He’s one of three new hires for the Fairbanks Police Department attending the Interior Alaska Police Academy this summer. Joining them are 15 other prospective cops.
50 YEARS AGO
May 12, 1973 — ANCHORAGE — Stunned by a $3.3 million loss, Alaska’s Investment Advisory Committee has accepted an administration recommendation to “fire” tour state banks managing a common stock portfolio.
Committee members Friday also accepted a proposal to transfer management of the portfolio to a Los Angeles investment firm, Loomis and Kennedy.
75 YEARS AGO
May 12, 1948 — Fairbanks’ parking meters have arrived, and installation of the gadgets on streets of the business district will get under way Friday, Acting City Manager James Wilcox announced today.
The city ordered 100 of the meters, and so far locations have been worked out for 82 of them, Wilcox said.
