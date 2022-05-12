10 YEARS AGO
May 12, 2012 — Fairbanks is officially green.
The National Weather Service said greenup officially occurred on Thursday afternoon on the West Ridge at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Although somewhat subjective, greenup “is the rapid transformation of the landscape from brown to spring green as the leaves of deciduous trees burst forth,” according to greenup guru Ted Fathauer, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Fairbanks.
Greenup occurs earliest on the lower slopes of south-facing hillsides and spreads more slowly upslope. In Fairbanks, the phenomenon is so abrupt that it happens in the course of 24 hours, Fathauer said.
25 YEARS AGO
May 12, 1997 — Chilly spring showers did not dampen the warm spirit of the 1997 University of Alaska Fairbanks commencement ceremony.
While parents, friends, and well-wishers waited in the dry comfort of the packed Patty Center gymnasium Sunday, most of this year’s record-high 1,075 graduates were standing outside and laughing in the rain.
Commencement speaker Allen Neuharth, founder of the USA Today newspaper, likened the experience of graduation with the story of the first day of creation in the Book of Genesis. This, Neuharth said, was their “first day” as well, and he helped make it a fun one.
50 YEARS AGO
May 12, 1972 — MT. MC KINLEY PARK — Alaskan Republicans began a search here today — one they hope will lead to election of a Republican congressman and more party members in the state legislature.
Opening their state convention under the majestic 20,300-foot peak of Mt. McKinley, the Republicans are also hopeful the legislature will overturn a move by the Democratic administration to reduce the one-year residency voting requirement to 30 days.
The administration of Gov. William A. Egan made the change a month ago explaining that the state was merely conforming to a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court . However, state Republican Chairman Jack Coghill sees the move as a ploy to set up the Democrats with a surplus of votes from summertime influx of construction workers and visiting young people.
75 YEARS AGO
May 12, 1947 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Army is further bolstering is northern defenses with the construction of an $8,125,000 heavy bomber base in Alaska just two hours flights from the Bering Strait boundary between the U.S. and Russia.
A War Department announcement of the new base came only a few days after disclosure that a similar heavy bomber field is being installed in Maine — on the opposite flank of the northern defense line.
The Alaskan base will be located at Mile 26 — 26 miles southeast of Fairbanks — where an alternate landing field was built during the war for use of fighter aircraft caught in bad weather. New facilities will be for the Strategic Air Command, which operates B-20s and eventually will be equipped with new type heavy bombers.