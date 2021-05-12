10 YEARS AGO
May 12, 2011 — JUNEAU — Gov. Sean Parnell backed a request Wednesday for $44 million in state aid to finish preparation for a proposed Tanana River bridge.
The pledge of support comes as Interior groups ask state lawmakers for the help. The Legislature’s Interior delegation hopes to tuck the funding into annual statewide spending plans.
25 YEARS AGO
May 12, 1996 — JUNEAU — A budget offer Saturday from the Knowles administration was rejected by Republican legislators, who repeated their claim that the governor is trying to ram home more spending than the state can afford.
Republicans said they would come back with a counter-offer Monday that would include higher budget reductions than Gov. Tony Knowles has endorsed and a new pension system with lower benefits for new public employees.
50 YEARS AGO
May 12, 1971 — SAN FRANCISCO — Eight major oil companies and three Alaska state agencies have completed a program in which around 100 Alaskan Natives — Eskimos, Indians and Aleuts — were trained for job in the petroleum industry.
“The Natives appear to have high interest and skill” in operating equipment, maintenance work, welding, carpentry and construction, reported Robert W. Dorman of the Mobil Oil. Corp. of New York today.
75 YEARS AGO
May 12, 1946 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from May 11, 1946 — KODIAK — The steamer Lakina, first food ship to reach Kodiak since March 29, sailed away yesterday with half of its local consignment still board as Kodiak residents watched hungrily from the dock.
The vessel stopped unloading cargo when an overtime pay dispute arose between dock operators and agents for the vessel — the former holding that the ship’s owners should pay part of the overtime wages earned by longshoremen after 4 p.m. and on week-ends. All the meat and most of the fresh garden food destined for Kodiak remained aboard as the Lakina sailed.