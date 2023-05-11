10 YEARS AGO
May 11, 2013 — The rusty 55-gallon barrels sit on the tundra near Chandler Lake in the middle of the Brooks Range like a caribou herd scattered across the landscape, surrounded by rugged, snow-capped 6,000- and 7,000-foot-high peaks.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
10 YEARS AGO
May 11, 2013 — The rusty 55-gallon barrels sit on the tundra near Chandler Lake in the middle of the Brooks Range like a caribou herd scattered across the landscape, surrounded by rugged, snow-capped 6,000- and 7,000-foot-high peaks.
Unlike caribou, rusty barrels don’t feed the people of Anaktuvuk Pass, and they aren’t nearly as nice to look at, which is why residents in the village in the Brooks Range 250 miles northeast of Fairbanks want them gone.
25 YEARS AGO
May 11, 1998 — JUNEAU — A bill that would toughen penalties for child abuse and give the state more power to intervene in troubled families passed the Senate on Sunday.
The House has already passed the measure and is expected to approve minor changes made in Senate committees. The Senate passed the bill 17-1.
The bill was introduced by Gov. Tony Knowles as part of his Smart Start child protection program.
50 YEARS AGO
May 11, 1973 — Winter’s litter will begin disappearing tomorrow morning when the annual Fairbanks clean-up campaign gets under way with Keep America Beautiful Day.
Local youth organizations are leading the drive to clear our roadways and other public places of trash deposited over the course of the winter.
75 YEARS AGO
May 11, 1948 — “Not for 24 hours at least.”
This was Charles Wilson’s answer to the most recurring question of the day. “When is the ice going out at Nenana?”
Wilson, manager of this year’s Nenana Ice Pool, reported by long distance telephone shortly before noon today, and said that the ice was still holding solid and should last another day.