10 YEARS AGO
May 11, 2012 — The trial of a well-known Alaska river guide who is accused of helping a wealthy client smuggle a 10,000-year-old woolly mammoth fossil out of Alaska almost five years ago is scheduled to begin in Fairbanks on Monday.
Karen Jettmar of Anchorage, author of “The Alaska River Guide — Canoeing, Kayaking and Rafting in the Last Frontier,” was indicted by a federal grand jury in December on charges of conspiracy and removing paleontological resources from federal land.
25 YEARS AGO
May 11, 1997 — Florence Roth Thompson and her sister Dorothy Roth Loftus will not attend commencement ceremonies today at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, marking the 75th graduation at Alaska’s oldest university.
They plan to get together this summer, however, to honor another milestone — the 70th anniversary of their graduation from UAF’s predecessor, the Alaska Agricultural College and School of Mines.
Thompson is the first honor’s graduate in UAF history. She and her sister belonged to the school’s fourth graduating class and the first with more than one member. The class of 1927 comprised seven graduates.
50 YEARS AGO
May 11, 1972 — WASHINGTON — Secretary of the Interior Rogers C. B. Morton announced today his decision to authorize construction of the controversial trans-Alaska oil pipeline.
An attorney for environment groups, anticipating Morton’s action, said it would be challenged in court.
The project has been stalled for the past two years by a court decision won by the environment groups.
75 YEARS AGO
May 11, 1947 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Alaska formally asked the Maritime Commission today to suspend rate increases filed by three steamship companies to become effective in the Alaska trade May 21.
The Territory, in a petition said, “to show the extent to which the proposed changes will, if they go into effect, do serious damage to the economy of the Territory, and harm to both individual and classes of Alaska shippers and receivers of freight.”
The Territory asked suspension, pending a hearing, of new tariffs proposed by the Alaska Steamship Company, Northland Transportation Company, and Alaska Transportation Company for freight and passengers between Seattle and Alaska and between points in Alaska.