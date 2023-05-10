10 YEARS AGO
10 YEARS AGO
May 10, 2013 — The Borough Assembly restored two big chunks of funding for recycling but rejected an increase to education funding when it approved its $159 million budget on Thursday night.
The assembly’s increases to recycling will enable the borough to attempt to shoulder recycling costs at the University of Alaska Fairbanks as well as fully restore funding to the borough’s Recycling Commission.
25 YEARS AGO
May 10, 1998 — JUNEAU — Bills are living and dying in the final days of the Legislature.
Every year lawmakers file more bills and resolutions than they can pass. This year, the last session of the 20th Alaska Legislature, is no different.
Most of the 850 bills filed by lawmakers in the past two years will die when the lights go out Tuesday, perhaps as many as 600 pieces of legislation. And that doesn’t include about 190 resolutions filed in both the House and Senate.
50 YEARS AGO
May 10, 1973 — Standard Oil Co. of California, Alaska’s largest retail gasoline supplier, says it will begin limiting gasoline sales to all service station outlets in the nation.
In fact, the retail representative for the company here in Fairbanks, Dick Bassett, said the program began locally May 1. A spokesman, however, for the company said that although the cutback will affect the 172 outlets in Alaska, the effect on motorists is expected to be minimal.
75 YEARS AGO
May 10, 1948 — Stuart L. Seaton, director of the University of Alaska’s geophysical observatory, will deliver the commencement address when 26 graduates are awarded degrees in the college gymnasium one week from today.
Seaton will discuss the importance to the university and Alaska of the recently approved $975,000 geophysical institute to be established here.