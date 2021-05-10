10 YEARS AGO
May 10, 2011 — A trial for a woman accused of harboring Schaeffer Cox when he was a fugitive this winter may take place in the next few months. But any trial for Cox and five others facing more serious charges is likely a year away. All six defendants appeared one-by-one at the Rabinowitz courthouse for a hearing Monday afternoon.
Schaeffer Cox, Lonnie Vernon, K arren Vernon, Michael O. Anderson and Coleman Barney are all in custody and accused of creating a plot called “241” to kill Alaska State Troopers and court officials. Coleman’s wife, Rachel Barney, faces only the charge of harboring Cox. She has not been jailed while awaiting trial.
25 YEARS AGO
May 10, 1996 — WASHINGTON— The 1997 debate over whether to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling opened Thursday with the release of House and Senate budget-balancing plans, but prospects for a drilling proposal becoming law remained virtually nil.
Last year, both the Senate and the House called for drilling in the refuge’s 1.5 million-acre coastal plain as part of their plans to balance the federal budget by 2002. The measure passed both chambers but was vetoed by President Clinton.
50 YEARS AGO
May 10, 1971 — JUNEAU (AP)— The legislature approved and sent to the governor today a compromise state employes pay bill that also will give each lawmaker an estimated $1,000 in additional per diem this session. The action came as the Senate adopted-after a brief but bitter debate— a tree conference committee bill to give state employes an overall 5 percent pay raise. Minutes later, the House accepted the compromise 27-8 with relatively little debate.
Tacked onto the conference bill was a section repealing the 90-day limit on payment of the $35 per diem to legislators. The bill, a compromise between the 8 percent state pay raise proposed in the House and 4 percent approved by the Senate, would give state employes shift differentials and area cost-of-Iiving differentials as well.
75 YEARS AGO
May 10, 1946 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — The War Assets Administration today transferred to Alaska a 150-bed hospital declared surplus by the Army at Fort Raymond, near Seward.
It is being transferred rather than sold, the agency said, “because of benefits to accrue to the United States through use of the hospital.” The hospital, which cost $570,000, will be operated by the Territorial government as the first exclusive tuberculosis sanitarium in Alaska.