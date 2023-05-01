10 YEARS AGO
May 1, 2013 — The borough Planning Commission went well past midnight to hear the public appeal against a proposed borough subdivision at its meeting two weeks ago.
On Tuesday, the commission took just 23 minutes to deny that appeal.
Unless the community appeals to the Superior Court, the commission’s denial signs off on a controversial borough plan to develop a 634-acre parcel of borough land called Elbasan Acres into 115 plats and a 55-acre school site.
The site is located along Brock Road, Repp Road and Hollowell Road. The borough’s short-term plans for the site include 20-some 1.2 acre lots.
25 YEARS AGO
May 1, 1998 — JUNEAU — 85% of Alaskans surveyed in a poll released Thursday say they want to vote on a constitutional amendment allowing a rural preference for subsistence hunters and fishermen.
63% of the 513 people in the statewide Alaska Poll said they would vote for the amendment. The survey had a 5% margin of error.
“It’s hard to justify or explain why it shouldn’t be on the ballot,” said Dave Dittman, head of Dittman Research, a polling and political consulting firm.
50 YEARS AGO
May 1, 1973 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly cut in half the school district’s requested local financial support for next year in a special meeting last night.
The assembly passed a resolution stating $1,859,904 as the total amount of money from local sources available for school purposes in the coming fiscal year. The school district had requested $3,719,807 to meet the difference between federal and state revenues and its $17,440,476 budget.
The local support for the school district is about a half million dollars lower than what the assembly granted the district for the current fiscal year.
75 YEARS AGO
May 1, 1948 — The heaviest swag in the history of the Nenana Ice Pool — a winner’s poke of at least $150,000 — awaits the true prophet or prophets of the 1948 event.
Charles Wilson, manager, still counting arriving cartwheels and dollar bills at his headquarters on the banks of the Tanana below the Alaska Railroad bridge, predicted today that the 1948 prize will top the $140,000 booty of 1947 by a cool ten grand.