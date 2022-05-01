10 YEARS AGO
May 1, 2012 — After final negotiations Monday with a mediator, the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District and Fairbanks Education Association tentatively agreed on a two-year contract that includes a compromise salary increase.
For the current school year, teachers will receive a 1.5 percent cost-of-living increase to their salaries, along with $1,500 stipends for teachers who didn’t move up a step on the salary schedule.
25 YEARS AGO
May 1, 1997 — FORT WAINWRIGHT — The balloon was made of clear plastic, but it took on a silver hue Wednesday as helium pumped from nearby trucks collected inside, forming a massive bulb that caught the morning sun as it lifted off the tarmac.
It took less than an hour to feed in 28 million cubic feet of helium through a pair of giant straw-like tubes. Operators of the crane supporting a capsule-styled gondola loaded with scientific instruments were soon maneuvering for position beneath the bubble wavering overhead.
50 YEARS AGO
May 1, 1972 — The Air Force says it needs a bombing range at Blair Lakes some 25 miles south of Fairbanks, and it promises to be good and not start too many tundra fires and to stay clear of aviation airways.
All to which a lot of people in the area say hogwash.
The Air Force — officially through Lt. Gen. R.G. Ruegg, commander in chief of the Alaskan Command — says it is confident that construction and operation of the range will not degrade the environment.
75 YEARS AGO
May 1, 1947 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Alaska, Oregon and California opposition to domination of Alaskan steamship service by Seattle steamship companies was brought into the open today when representatives of the three states demanded Seattle companies not be given executive rights to the Territory.
They urged at a conference of members of congress from those states, Alaskan officials and representatives of chambers of commerce of Oregon and California that the Maritime Commission be compelled to eliminate from the proposed plan for interim service to Alaska a clause giving Seattle companies an exclusive right to business.