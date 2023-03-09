10 YEARS AGO
March 9, 2013 — Delta Junction’s lone medical facility is closing the 24-hour clinic side of the business.
Starting Monday, people with after-hours emergencies near the Richardson Highway community will need to travel the 95 miles to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Delta Junction’s Family Medical Center will continue treating patients, but during a 42-hour Monday-to-Friday business week.
25 YEARS AGO
March 9, 1998 — Flooding could become a serious problem in Fairbanks depending on what spring is like.
Most residential streets are still laden with snow because the city doesn’t have the resources to remove it, said Public Works Director Dave Jacoby.
“Unfortunately, it takes a lot of money to pick up that snow,” he said.
50 YEARS AGO
March 9, 1973 — The Career Extension Center here, an alternative high school setting for high school drop-outs, has awarded its first diploma according to the newly developed graduation requirements.
In February the school board approved a second type of graduation criteria for Fairbanks high school students. This new graduation criteria has a performance level base and allows for more flexible program planning in attempting to meet individual student needs in relation to career goals.
75 YEARS AGO
March 9, 1948 — The Civil Aeronautics Board ruled today that air cargo carriers between Alaska and the United States must confine their flights to those which have been authorized.
The board announced late last year that because of large demand for cargo service, it was considering a general exemption from standard regulations for U.S.-Alaska operations.