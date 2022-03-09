Fairbanks, AK (99707)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers this morning and steady snow likely this afternoon. High 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 12F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.