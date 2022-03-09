10 YEARS AGO
March 9, 2012 — The 2005 round of base closings that included the downsizing of Eielson Air Force Base will achieve sharply lower savings than what was expected, according to a report released Thursday by the federal Government Accountability Office.
The report by the GAO comes just weeks after Air Force leaders announced they want to transfer Eielson’s remaining aircraft, a squadron of F-16s, to Anchorage and will serve as ammunition for Fairbanks and Alaska leaders who oppose the move.
25 YEARS AGO
March 9, 1997 — With its oil, gold and other resources, Alaska was a steal at 7 million bucks when Russia sold it in 1867.
But a state nearly big enough to qualify as its own continent isn’t enough for some Alaska leaders, who want a few more pieces of remote rock near Russia so the state can claim petroleum that might lie under some vast arctic stretches of ocean.
50 YEARS AGO
March 9, 1972 — The City of Fairbanks this morning failed in its quest for a temporary restraining order to require the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly to recognize the weighted vote as it pertains to city representatives on the assembly.
The assembly meets tonight and, according to city attorney Ben Delahay, he wanted the order today to prevent “irreparable harm” to the city by “deprivation of a constitutional right,” that is, the U.S. Supreme Court’s “one man, one vote” ruling.
75 YEARS AGO
March 9, 1947 — The International Cup, won here last year by Dawson, will be at stake again tonight when the Dawson and Fairbanks curlers meet in the deciding game on the Second Avenue rinks at 8 p.m.
Last night’s game was a thriller, with Harry Avakoff sliding in a perfect rock to break a 7-7 tie and pull in the game for Fairbanks. This evened the series after the loss to Dawson Thursday night.