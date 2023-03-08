10 YEARS AGO
March 8, 2013 — The Alaska Railroad announced Thursday that it plans to eliminate 54 jobs as part of a broad cost-cutting effort, following a $45 million drop in finances since 2011.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. High 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.
Updated: March 8, 2023 @ 7:43 am
10 YEARS AGO
March 8, 2013 — The Alaska Railroad announced Thursday that it plans to eliminate 54 jobs as part of a broad cost-cutting effort, following a $45 million drop in finances since 2011.
The cuts include 29 layoffs and the elimination of 25 vacant positions. The bulk of the cuts will fall in Anchorage, railroad President and CEO Chris Aadnesen said in an interview Thursday. Three positions, including two that already are vacant, will be eliminated in Fairbanks.
The job cuts follow a previous round of 52 positions that were slashed in June.
25 YEARS AGO
March 8, 1998 — ST. PAUL, Minn. —A judge ordered cigarette makers Saturday to release about 39,000 more internal documents, including some that the plaintiffs in Minnesota’s tobacco trial call the most significant to emerge in the case.
Ramsey County District Judge Kenneth Fitzpatrick wrote that the industry, which had already released 33 million pages in the case, falsely claimed attorney-client privilege to keep the documents private.
50 YEARS AGO
March 8, 1973 — A number of Fairbanksans who have invested in an oil prospecting venture in Nebraska got some good news last night — the second well they drilled appears lo be of commercial quality.
The local investments were handled by Alaska Energy Corporation of Fairbanks.
According to Dr. Marvin Andresen, president of the firm, a drill stem test was completed yesterday and a two-hour open hole flow produced 1,000 feet of oil, 800 feet of mud-cut oil, and no water. This indicates, he said, the reservoir is 100 per cent saturated with oil.
75 YEARS AGO
March 8, 1948 — Deputy U.S. Attorney Everett Hepp warned today that action will be taken against persons found responsible for the dumping of garbage or refuse on the ice of the Chena River.
Hep’s warning came after City Manager Louis Kelsey had told the deputy U.S. attorney that his office had received many complaints during the past few days regarding the depositing of refuse on the Chena.