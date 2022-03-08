10 YEARS AGO
March 8, 2012 — Not only will hunters be able to shoot cow moose in the Tanana Flats south of Fairbanks this coming season, they will be permitted to shoot calves, if they so choose.
The Alaska Board of Game on Wednesday voted unanimously to approve controversial antlerless moose hunts in Game Management Unit 20A. It then adopted a proposal to change the definition of a legal animal so that calves are fair game in the hunt.
25 YEARS AGO
March 8, 1997 — Several hundred Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. employees and contract workers are slated to move to Fairbanks as part of a company-wide reorganization, but about 450 to 500 layoffs are expected elsewhere around the state.
The plan, announced Friday, calls for transferring jobs out of Anchorage and to Fairbanks and Valdez — an effort aimed at placing personnel closer to operations.
50 YEARS AGO
March 8, 1972 — The oil industry today rejected the possibility of state ownership of the $3.5 billion trans-Alaska pipeline but offered to offset an expected revenue loss to the Alaskan treasury by advance payments on royalties from eventual North Slope production.
Charles E. Spahr, board chairman and chief executive officer of the Standard Oil Co. of Ohio, said the specter of state ownership regulation and costly lease requirements had made it difficult for some firms to obtain financing for the line.
75 YEARS AGO
March 8, 1947 — Appropriations bills asking $165,000 for construction of hospital facilities, $250,000 for airfields and landings, and $350,000 for construction of schools were among the bills that slipped into the Senate hopper before the deadline for submission of new measures last night.
At a meeting called for discussion of the proposed closed shop referendum bill, Senators Walker and Brownell defended the measure, while the majority of the labor speakers held the proposal was not one for the people to vote upon. No mention was made of a stop-work demonstration.