10 YEARS AGO
March 7, 2013 — With no more wolves in sight, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game has halted an aerial wolf-reduction program around two villages on the upper Koyukuk River.
Department spokeswoman Cathie Harms said state wildlife biologists in a helicopter shot and killed 17 wolves in four days around the villages of Allakaket and Alatna, but there are no more wolves in the area the department was focusing its efforts.
25 YEARS AGO
March 7, 1998 — JUNEAU — The community of Delta Junction scored a victory in the Alaska House on Friday when a bill passed that would turn an Army post near the town into a private prison.
A llvest Inc., which runs halfway houses for the state, and the Delta Greely Community Coalition, a group looking for another use for the post, want to turn parts of Fort Greely into an 800-bed, medium-security prison.
50 YEARS AGO
March 7, 1973 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board voted last night to consider rescinding its negotiations agreement with Fairbanks teachers at the board meeting March 20.
The board also voted to instruct board officers and the school administration not to take any action under the recently approved agreement until the action is taken on the motion to rescind, and to send a copy of the agreement to the Educational Services Bureau for its review and return by March 20.
75 YEARS AGO
March 7, 1948 — Warmer weather yesterday gave automobile drivers trouble.
The higher temperature, resulting in a partial thaw of streets and highways, resulted in several accidents and a number of cars skidding off of the roads in the outlying districts.