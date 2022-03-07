10 YEARS AGO
March 7, 2012 — It didn’t compare to what Valdez or Anchorage have seen this winter, but residents in Alaska’s second largest city awoke to the biggest snowstorm of the year on Tuesday.
At least 6 inches of snow fell overnight in Fairbanks Monday, and the snow continued to come down on Tuesday. The National Weather Service said total accumulation from the storm is expected to be from 9 to 14 inches by the time it subsides this morning.
25 YEARS AGO
March 7, 1997 — Steve Brice is carving his ticket to fame—and possibly fortune—out of ice. “We’re shooting for the Olympics,” he said as he began to sculpt a 7,200-pound block of ice into a man fending off a lion.
Brice and several other U.S. ice carvers are at the U.S. Olympic Trials, being held in conjunction with the single-block competition at the 1997 World Ice Art Championships in Fairbanks. The event opened Thursday.
50 YEARS AGO
March 7, 1972 — After a two-day delay, scientists successfully launched an aerial display of their own to begin an experiment aimed at studying one of nature’s most extravagant visual phenomena — the Northern Lights — last night at Poker Flat.
A huge Sandhawk-Tomahawk rocket was launched at 8:52.47 here, and slightly more than seven minutes later an explosive charge sent barium crystals spewing out in a greenish-red burst which authorities said could be seen as far away as Hawaii.
75 YEARS AGO
March 7, 1947 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Oscar L. Chapman, Undersecretary of Interior, suggested today one means of relieving the newsprint and paper shortage would be for the federal government to develop Alaskan hydroelectric power.
He told a Senate small business subcommittee investigating the shortage that Alaska could supply from 20 to 25 per cent of this country’s needs but that paper mills require considerable electric power, not now available.