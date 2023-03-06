10 YEARS AGO
March 6, 2013 — The borough mayor may not receive the power to hire and fire department directors after all.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
10 YEARS AGO
March 6, 2013 — The borough mayor may not receive the power to hire and fire department directors after all.
Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Luke Hopkins vetoed a measure Tuesday that would have allowed mayors to fill future top posts with political appointees.
25 YEARS AGO
March 6, 1998 — No new telephone company office will be built in downtown Fairbanks, but the former Woolworth’s store will get a facelift for the Alaska headquarters of its new tenant, PTI Communications.
A spokeswoman from PTI’s parent company, Louisiana-based Century Telephone Enterprises, said the need for a speedy office move drove the decision to lease existing space, rather than build a new facility.
50 YEARS AGO
March 6, 1973 — Fairbanks area legislators are concerned about House Speaker Tom Fink’s bill to repeal the rental provision in the right-of-way leasing law and limit the power of local governments to tax the trans-Alaska pipeline.
The concern is a legitimate one. A great deal of money for the North Star Borough—that tax base we always talk about expanding but make little progress in so doing—is at stake.
75 YEARS AGO
March 6, 1948 — Fairbanks merchants awaited final judging of their store windows this afternoon as Carnival guests continued to admire the colorful array of decorations illustrating the festival’s “50 Years of Gold” theme.
Rare museum pieces and clever ingenuity were combined in displays harking back to the days of ‘98. Exhibits ranged from Soapy Smith’s watch to early days newspapers and fading photographs of figures long gone. Other windows featured mining camps and trap lines in miniature.