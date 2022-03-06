10 YEARS AGO
March 6, 2012 — The state is ramping up its assault on predators. The Alaska Board of Game on Sunday and Monday unanimously approved plans for state wildlife biologists to shoot bears and wolves from helicopters in two Interior rural areas to increase moose herds for local hunters.
Meeting in Fairbanks, the Game Board late Sunday approved a bear control program in Game Management Unit 19A in the middle Kuskokwim River region starting next spring. On Monday, the board adopted a similar plan for wolves in unit 24B of the upper Koyukuk River region that will begin this fall.
25 YEARS AGO
March 6, 1997 — ANCHORAGE — The Marilyn Manson concert nearly didn’t come off, but it was a piece of missing computer equipment that threatened to do it in rather than a group of protesters.
A replacement for the missing part was found in time to allow the show to go on, although it began at IO p.m. Tuesday—a half-hour later than scheduled.
50 YEARS AGO
March 6, 1972 — WHITEHORSE, Y.T. — The largest event ever staged in the Yukon, the Arctic Winter Games, opened today, bringing in more than 1,000 participants from the North American Arctic for a week-long festival of athletics and cultural exchanges.
The games are staged every two years in communities north of the 60th parallel and include athletes from the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, Arctic Quebec and Alaska.
75 YEARS AGO
March 6, 1947 — WASHINGTON, D. C. — Assistant Secretary of Agriculture Charles F. Brannan said today prospects are “highly favorable for early establishment of one or more” pulp and paper plants in Alaska.
He added in a statement to the Senate small business subcommittee that two concerns have indicated they are “definitely planning” for newsprint production in proposed mills there.