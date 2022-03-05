10 YEARS AGO
March 5, 2012 — Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul drew a raucous overflow crowd in Fairbanks Sunday, delivering a spirited call for less government, more economic freedom and an end to overseas wars.
People eager to see the Texas congressman swarmed to the Westmark Hotel, jam ming a large ballroom to capacity and filling a nearby conference room, with a long line streaming down the adjacent hallway. His campaign said afterward that more than 1,000 people were present.
25 YEARS AGO
March 5, 1997 — Jim “Curly” Roland already owned 35 acres of south-facing property. So why did the Alaskan jack-of-all-trades build an 85-foot-tall clubhouse in his front yard?
“It just kind of come to me I needed a project,” said the 45-year-old. “So I built a rotating space needle.”
50 YEARS AGO
March 5, 1972 — The News-Miner did not print on this date. Here is an item from March 4, 1972 — Gov. William Egan may be unduly pessimistic, projecting rapidly rising pipeline costs and a resulting drop in state oil revenue, a former state natural resources commissioner says.
Egan is “getting carried away with rather loose use of numbers and figures,” said Tom Kelly, who was a commissioner in the cabinet of former Gov. Keith Miller.
75 YEARS AGO
March 5, 1947 — The city of Fairbanks has been granted $6,500 in planning funds by the Federal Works Administration for the purpose of preparing plans for a new fire hall and garage, Mayor A. H. Nordale was informed today in the a telegram from Delegate E. L. Bartlett.
Preliminary sketches of the proposed structure, which would be located on Fifth Avenue between Cushman and Barnette have been prepared by City Engineer Roy Moyer. The building is designed as a two-story structure, with stalls for fire equipment and a garage for other vehicles on the ground floor.