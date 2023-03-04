March 3, 2013 — NENANA — Call it Nenana’s version of a barn raising. Each March, dozens of visitors and locals congregate on the frozen Tanana River, grab a rope and pull. Foot by foot, they hoist a black-and-white striped tripod into a trench in the ice, where it immediately becomes Alaska’s most closely watched piece of driftwood.
The annual Tripod Days event in Nenana, which ended Sunday, included a bit of everything — dance competitions, a moose call event, banana-eating contest and a tug-o-war. Vendors line the Civic Center in Nenana, selling homemade jam, baby clothes and more.
March 3, 1998 — The school board formally accepted John Monahan’s resignation as superintendent of the Fairbanks school system Tuesday despite praise from board members and waves of disappointment, accusations and uncertainty from the public.
The board voted 6-1 to accept Monahan’s departure, which comes with a year remaining on his three-year contract. His resignation is effective June 30.
March 3, 1973 — JUNEAU (NMS) — Two Fairbanks legislators have announced slate construction projects totaling $8.49 million for Fairbanks this summer. Senate President Terry Miller, R-Fairbanks, and Slate Rep. Andy Warwick, R-Fairbanks, said they learned of the projects after an inquiry to Public Works Commissioner George Easley.
March 3, 1948 — Fairbanks could have a record construction year — if building costs do not interfere and all the plans now on the drawing boards materialize during the summer and fall.
This was the prediction today of City Engineer James Wilcox. He said there are scores of plans for new buildings being prepared by Fairbanks residents and firms. They include new business structures, homes, additions and remodeling projects.