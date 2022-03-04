10 YEARS AGO
March 4, 2012 — NEW YORK — BP’s multibillion-dollar settlement with people and businesses harmed by its 2010 oil spill removes some uncertainty about the potential financial damages it faces. It also may help the company restore its all-important relationship with the federal government.
Although the oil company still has a few major legal and financial hurdles to overcome nearly two years after the spill in the Gulf of Mexico, the tentative settlement with plaintiff’s lawyers sends important signals to investors, Gulf Coast states and federal regulators.
25 YEARS AGO
March 4, 1997 — JUNEAU — An Alaska law maker wants to take the conservation out of the name of the state’s environmental agency and substitute “development,” saying it would make the office more responsive to the needs of business.
The Department of Environmental Conservation would be changed to the Department of Environmental Development under a bill drafted by Rep. Mark Hodgins, R-Kenai. The bill is expected to be introduced in the House this week.
50 YEARS AGO
March 4, 1972 — Fairbanks’ new $8.5 million hospital will become “operational” and in full use in early April, but the public open house and grand opening ceremonies are set for Sunday, March 19.
The March 19 plans were announced today by Mrs. Kathleen (Mike) Dalton who has been involved in the hospital project since its inception in January, 1968.
75 YEARS AGO
March 4, 1947 — DUNKERQUE, France — Great Britain and France signed today a 50-year alliance designed to provide mutual protection against any future aggression by Germany.
The agreement was signed by Foreign Secretary Ernest Bevin of Britain, en route to the four-power foreign ministers meeting in Moscow, and by Foreign Minister Georges Bidault of France, who planned to leave tomorrow to join him and the American and Russian representatives there.