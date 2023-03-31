10 YEARS AGO
March 31, 2013 — With nearly half of HIV-infected Alaskans lost to follow-up care with their health providers, the state is launching a new effort to better link those patients to treatment.
The statistics of HIV and AIDS patients in Alaska show that they’re less likely to be linked to care than in other parts of the U.S., where about two-thirds of patients are receiving ongoing care.
25 YEARS AGO
March 31, 1998 — The state Board of Education, after reviewing an overhaul of the University of Alaska Fairbanks School of Education, has granted most of the school’s programs an 18-month certification.
The news is a victory for the UAF education department, which restructured after getting a mixed review from an accreditation team in November and losing its national license.
50 YEARS AGO
March 31, 1973 — President Nguyen Van Thieu departed for the United States today on the first leg of a five-nation tour to establish what he termed “a new era of peace.”
He told a cheering crowd of thousands at Tan Son Nhut airport, many of them civil servants and military officers, that he was undertaking the six-day visit to the United States “under the banner of cooperation in peace.”
75 YEARS AGO
March 31, 1948 — Describing the trip as the finest he had ever made, Charles Rand, long time Fairbanks resident was enthusiastic in his praise of the Alaska highway yesterday.
Ran, who went Outside las December, returned with Captain and Mrs. George Black of the Black Navigation Company. Also in the party were Captain and Mrs. Black’s daughter and son-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Art Peterson.