10 YEARS AGO
March 31, 2012 — JUNEAU — Alaska Gov. Sean Parnell said Friday that the state has reached a settlement in the long-running dispute over leases to develop the Point Thomson gas fields, clearing the way for progress on a major pipeline project.
Parnell had set a Saturday deadline for the major players on Alaska’s North Slope to coalesce behind plans for a liquefied natural gas pipeline to get the region’s resources to market.
25 YEARS AGO
March 31, 1997 — ANCHORAGE — Bethel’s city-run cemetery has overflowed its boundaries and officials are preparing a new, 11-acre site that should accommodate burials for at least 20 years. The old graveyard, which covers less than one acre and dates to the 1960s, was at capacity last summer with more than 1,000 graves.
50 YEARS AGO
March 31, 1972 — Snowshoe, Alaskaland’s resident rabbit, invites all children under 11 years of age to attend the city’s 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt this Sunday, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Alaskaland. Babe the Bear advises the youngsters attending to search carefully as they are collecting some of the 98-dozen eggs hidden, as there are three special gold eggs.
The first youngster turning in a gold egg at Bunnyland, located on the Riverboat Nenana, will receive a Westclock AM FM radio. The second gold egg will be worth a Polaroid Square Shooter Camera and a roll of film. The third gold egg, a Tether Ball Set.
75 YEARS AGO
March 31, 1947 — WASHINGTON — From this midnight on the nation’s youths will make up their own minds on whether they want to be soldiers.
The people who have been doing it for them since 1940 are going out of business.