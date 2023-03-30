10 YEARS AGO
March 30, 2013 — Downtown property owners have until 5 p.m. Monday to vote on whether to create a local improvement district in Downtown Fairbanks.
Much like a fire service district or road service district, the proposed downtown local improvement district would create a localized property tax for downtown owners to fund a localized service. If passed, it would authorize up to $120,000 to be collected from downtown property owners to pay for the Clean Team and the Community Service Patrol.
25 YEARS AGO
March 30, 1998 — SAGAVANIRKTOK RIVER, NORTH SLOPE — A duct-taped boombox blaring tunes from the 1980s rock band Bon Jovi welcomes visitors stepping inside the “bad shack” on the Badami pipeline project.
One of half-dozen heated welding shelters spaced out over a quarter-mile stretch next to this coastal river, the “bad shack” is distinguished by Magic Marker graffiti that decorates its exterior and interior.
50 YEARS AGO
March 30, 1973 — WASHINGTON — The White House opened up the possibility today that members of the White House staff might make informal face-to-face appearances before senators investigating the Watergate conspiracy.
At the same time, press secretary Ronald L. Ziegler said any White House employees who might be summoned before a federal grand jury that is currently conducting a parallel inquiry have been ordered by President Nixon to appear and testify.
75 YEARS AGO
March 30, 1948 — With three days left before registration for the Fairbanks municipal election closes, 946 persons have registered, City Clerk Einar Tonseth announced this morning.
Registration closes Friday at 5 p.m. and Tonseth prophesied that by closing time the total would be close to a normal figure of 1150 registered voters.