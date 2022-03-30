10 YEARS AGO
March 30, 2012 — Less than a week after the Alaska Redistricting Board set to work redrawing the state’s election district map, the board has adopted a map for the Fairbanks area it believes will satisfy an order from the Alaska Supreme Court. The board adopted the redrawn plan of the Fairbanks area Thursday afternoon. It corrects a number of problems found by the state courts.
Work still remains to finish laying out Alaska’s rural districts. The map still peels off part of Ester and Goldstream Valley to prop up declining population in a rural district. It’s the same move that sent the board’s original plan to the courts, where the entire plan was thrown out when the Supreme Court found the board hadn’t followed the “Hickel process.”
25 YEARS AGO
March 30, 1997 — ADAK — Hundreds of tidy houses that line this island’s winding streets stand empty, closed tight against the endless wind and frequent rain. Antennas that once dotted the rolling tundra, listening for Soviet submarines prowling the Bering Sea, have been dismantled and taken away.
The U.S. Navy on Monday gives a final salute and bids farewell to Adak, a military outpost in the far-flung Aleutians since World War II. The island, a Cold War surveillance center and a base for sub-hunting Navy planes, is being closed as part of the nation’s military drawdown.
50 YEARS AGO
March 30, 1972 — A government study has found the performance of the Army’s Arctic Test Center (ATC) at Ft. Greely to be generally inefficient and has suggested the Army consider transferring the ATC to Ft.Wainwright.
In a report to Sen. William Proxmlre, D-Wls., the General Accounting Office (GAO) confirmed many of the charges made last year by 21 research assistants—all enlisted men who were assigned to the Ft. Greely facility.
75 YEARS AGO
March 30, 1947 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from March 31, 1947 — WASHINGTON — The War Assets Administration announced today that approximately $175,500,000 of surplus property in Hawaii, Puerto Rio, the Virgin Islands and Alaska will be offered for sale soon.
The total, representing what the property cost the government, includes $20,000,000 worth in Alaska.