10 YEARS AGO
March 3, 2013 — The Golden Heart Community Foundation officially came into existence Thursday, when the new organization signed an agreement to provide Fairbanks with its own charitable endowment.
The organization will be an affiliate of the Alaska Community Foundation, with a goal of creating an ongoing funding source for the region and its nonprofit groups. More than a dozen local residents have worked for nearly a year to bring it into existence.
25 YEARS AGO
March 3, 1998 — John Monahan’s resignation as superintendent of the Fairbanks school system could include $15,660 in “separation pay” under terms of an agreement the school board will consider when it meets tonight.
Neither Monahan nor school board members have said much about the resignation since it was offered two weeks ago.
50 YEARS AGO
March 3, 1973 — ANCHORAGE (AP) — Some 35 dog mushers are poised and ready, for this morning’s start of the longest sled dog race in the sport, the grueling 1,000 mile race from Anchorage to Nome over the historic Iditarod Trail.
Leading the mushers out of the Tudor race track starting gate for the $12,000 first prize will be Bud Smyth of Fairbanks, who also will be running the biggest team in the event with 20 dogs.
75 YEARS AGO
March 3, 1948 — SEATTLE — All primped up and ready for action the Alaska passenger steamer Denali came out of a three-week layup today. She is scheduled to sail from Seattle Saturday.
During her respite from the rigors of the Alaska trade, the Denali underwent annual inspection, got a new fire sprinkler system and had her staterooms and galley remodeled.