10 YEARS AGO
March 3, 2012 — Ron Paul is officially headed to Fairbanks.
Campaign staffers for the Republican presidential candidate confirmed Paul will speak at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Westmark Hotel Gold Room. The hour-long event is open to the public and w ill be in a “town hall” format, according to his campaign.
25 YEARS AGO
March 3, 1997 — SKWENTNA — Iditarod mushers got down to the business of racing Sunday and made short work of the first 70 miles of trail.
After Saturday’s ceremonial start in Anchorage, mushers reassembled in Willow Sunday morning to begin their trek to Nome.
50 YEARS AGO
March 3, 1972 — Sharply escalating cost projections for construction of the trans-Alaska pipeline may already have crumbled the cornerstone of the state’s financial future, says Gov. William A. Egan.
Egan said mounting cost estimates mean that severance taxes and royalties on North Slope oil expected to reach over $300 million a year by the late 1970s had plunged to “less than zero.”
75 YEARS AGO
March 3, 1947 — The Boeing Aircraft Co., with refunds totaling $2,984,434, topped the list of tax refunds made in Washington State and Alaska by the Internal Revenue Bureau in the year ended last June 30.
The list was made public today by the House Committee on Executive Expenditures, as provided by law.