10 YEARS AGO
March 29, 2013 — A proposal to clean the air in Hamilton Acres failed in a tie vote before the Borough Assembly on Thursday.
10 YEARS AGO
Under the Community Heating Incentive Program, residents in the neighborhood who burned wood or pellets were to be paid $30 on bad air days to use oil, gas or electricity for heat.
“A program where you pay people not to burn is unsustainable,” Fairbanks North Star Borough Assemblyman Michael Dukes said.
25 YEARS AGO
March 29, 1998 — A legislative inquiry into the state’s handling of the now-failed World Plus investment scheme may not be able to provide a clear picture because of privacy issues involved with a multimillion dollar claim filed by investors.
“Our ability to put in a public report everything that we know may be hampered because of the litigation, because some of it may be confidential,” said Pat Davidson, who heads the Legislative Audit Division.
50 YEARS AGO
March 29, 1973 — An apparently misinformed caucus of Senate Republicans adjourned Wednesday without making a decision to confirm Rep. Selwyn Carrol to fill the chamber’s vacant seat.
Reports from Juneau indicated the senators were awaiting Wednesday night’s results of precinct meetings here from which an expanded list of party-approved candidates for the seat would come. The senators, supposedly, were waiting to see if Carol would be on the expanded list.
However, there were no meetings last night. The GOP 17th House District meeting of committeemen and women is scheduled for tonight.
75 YEARS AGO
March 29, 1948 — WASHINGTON — Return of wartime operation of steamship lines to Alaska was recommended today by a member of the Maritime Commission.
Grenville Mellon told a House committee on Alaska transportation problems that this step should be taken because of military requirements. He said the service can be operated with the present lines acting as general agents for the government.
“We must recognize the importance of Alaska from a national viewpoint,” Mellon said. “The government should accelerate fortification of this essential military outpost.”