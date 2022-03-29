10 YEARS AGO
March 29, 2012 — The map adopted by the Alaska Redistricting Board as a starting point in its Alaska Supreme Court-ordered redrawing of the state’s election districts likely won’t comply with the federal Voting Rights Act, according to the board’s consultant, Lisa Handley.
Handley, who helped the board draw its original plan that was later rejected by the Supreme Court, did an overnight analysis of the plan adopted by the board on Tuesday. She said the federal Voting Rights Act would require the plan to have one additional House seat and one additional Senate seat effectively controlled by Alaska Native voters.
25 YEARS AGO
March 29, 1997 — ANCHORAGE — The University of Alaska Board of Regents voted Thursday to buy 400 acres of nickel mining claims under ice in Glacier Bay National Park for $ 100,000.
As part of the deal, Brady Glacier Trust, which owns the claims, would get 50 percent of the royalties if the university develops the claims. If the university trades for more profitable land, the trust would get 25 percent of the revenues generated by the new parcel, up to $2 million.
50 YEARS AGO
March 29, 1972 — JUNEAU — Gov. William A. Egah’s proposal for state ownership of the trans-Alaska pipeline was dealt a crushing defeat in the state Senate and rejected on a 17-3 vote.
The overwhelming disapproval came minutes after the upper chamber turned back moves by the Democratic minority to soften the blow by tabling Egan’s bill for a Trans-Alaska Authority.
75 YEARS AGO
March 29, 1947 — WASHINGTON — The 2000-mile Edmonton-Fairbanks telegraph and telephone line built by U.S. contractors and Army Engineers during the war will be taken over by the Canadian National Telegraph Co., April 1, the Canadian embassy announced here.
The action will, in effect, open Alaska for the first time to commercial land telephone communications, a War Department official said.