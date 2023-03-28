10 YEARS AGO
March 28, 2013 — The borough mayor wants to launch pilot programs to pay people to stop polluting the air.
Under the Community Heating Incentive Program, qualified applicants — for now that means residents in Hamilton Acres — would receive $30 on bad air days if they stop burning firewood or pellets.
25 YEARS AGO
March 28, 1998 — Fairbanks businessman John Reeves has purchased the George C. Thomas Memorial Library from North Country Credit Union for an undisclosed price.
The deal was announced Friday. Reeves and his wife Ramona plan to turn the old log building, which dates to 1909 and was Fairbanks’ first library until 1977, into a historic mining library.
“We have no plans to move it,” Ramona Reeves said.
50 YEARS AGO
March 28, 1973 — Alaska Overland Bus Co. of Fairbanks, the pioneer school bus company in northern Alaska, was the apparent low bidder Tuesday for a new 19-bus route in the Anchorage Borough School District.
Overland, which has bused North Star School District children since 1952, was bidding for the first time in Anchorage.
The action was a result of the company losing out in local bidding earlier this year.
75 YEARS AGO
March 28, 1948 — ANCHORAGE — A record field of 38 candidates will seek office in the Anchorage municipal election April 6. Filings closed last night.
In the mayoralty race are Francis Bowden, incumbent, who made a last-minute switch from his candidacy for the council to seek his third term as mayor; Mrs. Alice Hall, former owner of a pet shop here; Z.J. Loussac; Thomas Freeman, and Harold Butcher.