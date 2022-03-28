10 YEARS AGO
March 28, 2012 — Yvonne Ward wasn’t expecting spring to arrive so early this year. For Ward, who lives on Clearwater Lake near Delta Junction, the first signs of spring are the geese that touch down outside her front window on the partially frozen lake.
Monday afternoon, Ward was sitting in her house when a dark spot in the sky caught her eye. One small flock of Canada geese landed on the lake, followed by another flock out of the west. Ward said there were about 14 geese in total.
25 YEARS AGO
March 28, 1997 — The Elliott Highway during winter has Minto residents furious, saying the closure will have a “devastating effect’’ on the local economy. Food and fuel prices will skyrocket, they fear, as the village drops off the road system and supplies must be flown into the village of 250.
The Department of Transportation plans on ending winter maintenance on the Elliott Highway from its intersection with the Dalton Highway to its end in Minto and Manley.
50 YEARS AGO
March 28, 1972 — A collection of oil companies with interests on the North Slope and local individuals and businesses this morning filed suit against the proposed North Slope Borough in Superior Court here.
The group is appealing the decision of the Local Boundary Commission on Feb. 25 to allow the creation of the North Slope Borough on the grounds, among others, that their property will be subjected to taxation, or their operations will be subjected to various forms of regulation, by an illegally constituted governmental body.
75 YEARS AGO
March 28, 1947 — EDMONTON, Atla. — Members of the expedition which plans to scale the 20,300-foot peak of Alaska’s Mount McKinley — highest on the North American continent — intend to leave behind them a legacy of equipment which will aid any interested party which may follow, Bradford Washburn, head of the expedition, said in an interview today.
Slight, energetic Washburn, 36, and a director of the New England Museum of Natural History at Boston, said during a brief stop at Edmonton Municipal Airport en route from Minneapolis to Anchorage, the expedition’s primary purpose is scientific. Emphasis is on the study of cosmic rays at the 18,000-foot level.