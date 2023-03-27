10 YEARS AGO
March 27, 2013 — JUNEAU — With the end of the session looming, Senate President John Coghill said passing legislation to continue state work on the in-state natural gas pipeline before April 14 will be difficult.
Updated: March 27, 2023 @ 5:30 am
House Bill 4, which is co-sponsored by House Speaker Mike Chenault, is nearing the end of a lengthy review in committees, putting it on a timeline that will give the Senate less than two weeks to review the broad legislation before it’s scheduled to gavel out.
25 YEARS AGO
March 27, 1998 — JUNEAU — The state could favor subsistence hunters and Fishermen based on where they live and their dependence on Fish and wildlife under a proposed constitutional amendment released by a Republican committee chairman Thursday.
If Rep. Joe Green’s resolution passes the Legislature, it would go before voters in November. The amendment is key to the House Judiciary Committee chairman’s larger proposal for reconciling state and federal subsistence laws.
Green, R-Anchorage, proposes a preference for local subsistence users during a shortage in an individual stock of fish or game.
The amendment would allow the state to “provide a preference to and among residents in the taking of fish and wildlife for subsistence uses based on place of residence and dependence on Fish and wildlife.”
50 YEARS AGO
March 27, 1973 — JUNEAU (AP) — House Speaker Tom Fink says that despite mounting political pressures, his chamber is still opposed to a state employe pay increase this year.
Fink, R-Anchorage, said the House Finance Committee wasn’t going to “change its mind.”
But, he added, “The House will respond to the wishes of a majority of its people. I don’t anticipate any change, but the question will be discussed until the day we adjourn.”
The “Senate “today was expected to approve on reconsideration a measure giving 9,300 state workers a $100 monthly pay hike. That would cost Alaska $11.2 million annually if fully funded.
75 YEARS AGO
March 27, 1948 — ANCHORAGE — A record field of 38 candidates will seek office in the Anchorage municipal election April 6. Filings closed last night.
In the mayoralty race as Francis Bowden, incumbent, who made a last-minute switch from his candidacy for the council to seek his third term as mayor; Mr.s Alice Hall, former owner of a pet shop here; Z.J. Lousaac; Thomas Frecman; and Harold Butcher.
The only uncontested office is that of a two-year term on the utility board, for which Anton Anderson is the only candidate.