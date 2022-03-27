10 YEARS AGO
March 27, 2012 — WASHINGTON — As demonstrations swirled outside, Supreme Court justices signaled Monday they are ready to confront without delay the keep-or-kill questions at the heart of challenges to President Barack Obama’s historic health care overhaul.
Virtually every American will be affected by the outcome, due this summer in the heat of the election campaign. On the first of three days of arguments — the longest in decades — none of the justices appeared to embrace the contention that it was too soon for a decision.
25 YEARS AGO
March 27, 1997 — State attorneys filed suit Wednesday against the Interior Department, asking for quiet title to a 22-mile remote road that crosses a federally managed conservation area in the Circle Mining District.
The state’s civil suit claims the Harrison Creek-Portage Creek trail, which runs south and east of the Steese Highway from mile 115 to the road’s end at Circle Hot Springs Resort, legally belongs to the state under a former federal mining law known as Revised Statute 2477.
50 YEARS AGO
March 27, 1972 — JUNEAU — Gov. William A. Egan says federal plans to use highway trust fund avenues to finance urban transportation projects would cut Alaska’s share of the trust by some $32 million annually.
Egan said in a letter to Transportation Secretary John Volpe the cutback would amount to 60 percent for Alaska. “This,” he declared, “is totally inadequate to provide for highway needs in our emerging economy.”
75 YEARS AGO
March 27, 1947 — MOSCOW — Soviet Foreign Minister V.M. Molotov agreed tonight to consider — as basis for discussion — a French proposal to define German assets in Austria. This raised hope that the council of foreign ministers might untangle this major complication in the framing of Austria’s treaty.
The Russians up to now have held that any German assets in the eastern zone of Austria belonged to them without question, and that no definition was necessary of just what these assets were.