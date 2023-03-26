10 YEARS AGO
March 26, 2013 — After hearing wave after wave of positive public testimony, the Alaska Legislature has got the message that Fairbanks likes natural gas trucking.
The House Finance Committee, on Monday, closed out public testimony on legislation that would enable the state to put millions behind a project to bring North Slope natural gas and propane to Fairbanks and rural Alaska.
The House Finance Committee is the last to see Senate Bill 23 before it heads to the floor for a vote. The legislation passed the Senate with unanimous support.
25 YEARS AGO
March 26, 1998 — J.C. Penney announced Wednesday that it will close its Fairbanks department store at the end of July, saying the city’s competitive market pushed sales below national targets.
The closure will end the store’s 30-year run as downtown’s retailing anchor and, civic leaders say, is a “sad loss” that comes as the city’s core was starting to flourish.
The announcement came after weeks of speculation about the store’s fate and seemed to catch neither shoppers nor clerks nor city officials by surprise.
50 YEARS AGO
March 26, 1973 — WASHINGTON (NMS) — The Senate Interior Committee will tomorrow wind up hearings on controversial public land right-of-way legislation which could clear at least part of the way for construction of the trans-Alaska pipeline.
Final committee action on the legislation is expected by early next month.
At least a dozen witnesses, including representatives of the coal, oil and gas industries as well as environmental spokesmen, will testify on the legislation proposed by Sen. Henry M. Jackson, D-Wash., to provide uniform regulations for granting rights-of-way across federal lands.
The Jackson bill, as well as three other measures being considered by the committee, would eliminate the statutory 50-foot right-of-way limitation which has so far blocked the proposed trans-Alaska oil pipeline.
75 YEARS AGO
March 26, 1948 — Income tax refunds so far this year to persons in the Washington Alaska collection district amount to nearly as much as was collected from individuals during fiscal year 1941, Internal Revenue Collector Clark Squire announced today in Tacoma.
There have been 239,466 refunds totaling $11,644,891, an increase of 23% over the amount refunded for the corresponding period last year. The collection of income taxes from individuals in 1941 was $12,072,207.
Income tax collections and deposits up to Thursday totaled $131,344,966 as compared with $118,182,374 for the corresponding period in 1947. the total of all federal tax collections in this district is $196,394,161, which is $19,724,530 more than collections up to the same date last year.