10 YEARS AGO
March 26, 2012 — The once-common sight of a meandering, RV-driving summer tourist is becoming more of a rarity in Alaska, according to a new survey of visitors.
The survey, dubbed the Alaska Visitor Statistics Program, is commissioned by the Alaska Department of Commerce every five years. The 2011 survey was released last Monday.
25 YEARS AGO
March 26, 1997 — The state’s three big oil companies — Arco, Exxon and BP —have appealed the Department of Revenue’s annual assessment of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline, arguing the 800-mile structure from Prudhoe Bay to Valdez is worth half a billion dollars less than state assessors say it is.
The appeal, filed last Thursday, has touched off a series of cross-appeals by the North Slope Borough, Fairbanks North Star Borough and the city of Valdez. Officials from each local government believe the pipeline’s value should remain at last year’s $3.45 billion level, not the $3.33 billion state assessors came out with earlier this month. The oil companies say the line is worth $2.8 billion.
50 YEARS AGO
March 26, 1972 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from March 27, 1972 — The longest below-freezing spell in Fairbanks’ records was broken Saturday when the thermometer climbed over the 32 degree mark.
The cold spell started Oct. 19, 1971, and finally relinquished its hold on the area 158 days later — March 24, according to Charlie Fahl, senior research assistant at the University of Alaska’s Geophysical Institute.
75 YEARS AGO
March 26, 1947 — A tobacco tax bill that could raise an estimated $600,000 in revenue for the Territory was passed by the House yesterday. The measure would levy a tax of two cents per package on cigarettes, one and one quarter cents per ounce on tobacco and two to size cents each on cigars.