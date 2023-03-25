10 YEARS AGO
March 25, 2013 — ANCHORAGE — A 76-year-old Anchorage man has won a wrongful termination lawsuit against a company that fired him in 2008.
An Anchorage jury awarded $3.5 million to Paul Blakeslee after he was fired while preparing a report on what he considered improper conduct by a supervisor.
25 YEARS AGO
March 25, 1998 — JUNEAU — Firms seeking to operate a private prison for the city of Delta Junction would have to compete for a contract under legislation modified by the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday.
The panel amended the bill to require competition in the selection of a firm to run a prison created out of the Fort Greely Army post, which is due to shut down by 2001. A House version did not require a competitive process.
50 YEARS AGO
March 25, 1973 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from March 26, 1973 — JUNEAU (AP) — A bill boosting state employe pay $100 a month at an annual cost of $11.2 million was pushed through the Senate today amid claims that the action was politically motivated.
Senators voted 12 to 6 for the measure after boosting the Finance Committee’s recommended $70 monthly pay hike to $100 on an amendment by State Affairs Chairman Keith Miller.
75 YEARS AGO
March 25, 1948 — ANCHORAGE — An unannounced number of P-80 “Shooting Stars,” jet-propelled fighter planes, have been assigned to the 57th Fighter Group at Elmendorf Field.
Air Force spokesmen said this is the first time jet planes have been actually attached to the Alaskan Air Command. A squadron of P-80s was stationed at Ladd Field last winter for winterization tests.