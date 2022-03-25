10 YEARS AGO
March 25, 2012 — Fairbanks police, fire and emergency medical services may undergo a radical makeover if Mayor Jerry Cleworth has his way.
Cleworth would like the city to consider switching to a public safety officer (PSO) concept, wherein the three jobs are combined. “You actually combine police and fire, so your policeman is also a fireman and a paramedic. It’s a radical concept,” Cleworth said.
25 YEARS AGO
March 25, 1997 — KETCHIKAN — From cars and boats to housing and furniture, the retail business has become a cautious one here as people tighten their purse strings, anticipating an economic downturn expected after the shutdown of the town’s biggest employer.
With production winding down Monday at Ketchikan Pulp Co.’s mill, businesses already are feeling the pinch and say that it’s going to get worse before it gets better. The company’s owner, Louisiana Pacific Corp. of Portland, Ore., said it could no longer afford to run the aging plant, which required up to $200 million in improvements.
50 YEARS AGO
March 25, 1972 — WASHINGTON — Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. says its proposed oil pipeline across Alaska would have “distinct advantages over the several routes involving Canada.”
The company also said Friday it now estimates the cost of its proposed Alaska pipeline at $3 billion, some $500 million higher than previous estimates.
75 YEARS AGO
March 25, 1947 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Interior Department has been asked by Jack McCord, of McCord, Alaska, to take one of Alaska’s garden spots away from the brown bears and give it to settlers.
McCord told a reporter today he had placed before Warner Gardner, assistant Secretary of the Interior, and the Fish and Wildlife Service a proposal that Kodiak Island be opened to settlement. It was withdrawn from settlement in 1941 and made a refuge for brown bears, except for a strip along the coasts.