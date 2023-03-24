10 YEARS AGO
March 24, 2013 — Fort Wainwright’s Arctic Wolves Stryker brigade is working to earn the arctic part of its title.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. High 23F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%..
Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low 1F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Updated: March 24, 2023 @ 7:27 am
10 YEARS AGO
March 24, 2013 — Fort Wainwright’s Arctic Wolves Stryker brigade is working to earn the arctic part of its title.
In recent years, the more than 4,000-member 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division has dealt much more with dust than with snow during three year-long deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. They haven’t had a lot of use for skiing or snowshoeing, but officially, as part of a unit that describes itself as the army’s premier arctic warriors, they’re supposed to have these skills.
25 YEARS AGO
March 24, 1998 — JUNEAU — The state might have to begin killing wolves in some areas of Alaska to improve hunters’ success rate for moose and other big game under a bill that passed the Senate Monday.
The measure would give the Alaska Board of Game authority to pick areas where the state should manage game to increase animals available to hunters, said Sen. Bert Sharp, R-Fairbanks.
50 YEARS AGO
March 24, 1973 — CLATSKANIE, Ore. (AP) — Bandit, a year-old St. Bernard, was sniffing around his back yard the other day when he pulled up short, sniffed again, and started to dig.
Local experts were summoned. They quickly deduced the liquid was moonshine. The experts judged by the type of bottles used that it was made in the 1930s.
75 YEARS AGO
March 24, 1948 — JUNEAU — Gov. Ernest Gruening had the initial link today in a proposed Fairbanks-to-Seattle railroad.
It was a piece of 280-pound rail brought to Juneau by members of the University Reserve Officers Training Corps.
The rail is a “gift” of the Seattle Chamber of Commerce.