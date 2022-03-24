10 YEARS AGO
March 24, 2012 — JUNEAU — The ship formerly known as the Exxon Valdez, responsible for one of the worst oil spills in US. history, appears destined for the scrap heap in a shipyard along the Indian Gulf of Cambay.
Such an end for the ship that spilled millions of gallons of crude in Alaska’s Prince William Sound in 1989 is fitting, says at least one person directly involved with the disaster’s aftermath.
25 YEARS AGO
March 24, 1997 — KETCHIKAN — Pulp production ends today at Ketchikan Pulp Co., the first layoffs come later in the week and timber workers begin a long process of retraining, relocating and looking for new jobs.
Ketchikan’s largest employer, the mill and its roughly 500 workers have been preparing for the shutdown since it was announced last fall by Louisiana Pacific Corp., the Portland, Ore. based timber giant that owns the company.
50 YEARS AGO
March 24, 1972 — ANCHORAGE — Spokesmen for Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. said today that latest construction cost estimates on the trans-Alaska pipeline were based “on the assumption that no permit of any kind will be issued this year.”
Officials said a revised $3 billion figure represented “another year’s delay” in construction of the 789-mile line, adding that the seven-member consortium now envisioned a spring, 1973, starting date for construction.
75 YEARS AGO
March 24, 1947 — BOSTON — Wiry Bradford Washburn, head of the New England Museum of Natural History, and his pretty, blond wife, were off today on the first leg of a modernized five-angled expedition to the upper reaches of 20,3000-foot Mount McKinley, highest peak in North America.
Object of the two-month Alaskan expedition, which will have a personnel of 12, will include cosmic ray research, glacial motion research, photographic records, Army clothing and equipment tests, and weather observation son the peak — known as “the cradle of evil weather.”