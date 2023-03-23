10 YEARS AGO
March 23, 2013 — Fortune cookies don’t get much better than the one James Scoles cracked open last week.
The 56-year-old North Pole man reported that the message inside his dessert last Friday simply read: “You’re going to win the lottery.”
The next day, he did.
25 YEARS AGO
March 23, 1998 — GREELEY, Colo. — A little preparation and plenty of snacks kept Ladeane Long safe while she was snowbound in her car for four days.
Long, 42, was rescued exhausted but unharmed Saturday when a search party found
her Jeep Cherokee stuck on a back road. She had been sitting there since a snowstorm struck Tuesday while she was heading into the mountains to hunt for quartz crystals. She said she knows how to survive in the outdoors and had stocked her (ar with fuel and a supply of candy and nuts.
50 YEARS AGO
March 23, 1973 — NOME (AP) — Musher Dick Wilmarth of REd Devil is the unofficial winner of the 1,000 mile, $50,000 Iditarod Trail sled dog race.
Officials in Nome said Wilmarth crossed the finish line in front of the Nome City Hall shortly before 11 Bering Standard Time. Wilmarth started March 3 from Anchorage in 33rd position.
75 YEARS AGO
March 23, 1948 — Possible site for a proposed new Fairbanks High School building will be studied by the City Planning Commission, meeting tonight at 7:30 in the petit jury room on the third floor of the Federal Building.
Chairman Claude Chilton said members of the city council and the school board will join commissioners in the discussion of an available location for a new school building.