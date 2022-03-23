10 YEARS AGO
March 23, 2012 — Alaska’s two U.S. senators continue to press Air Force officials for more details about the planned move of Eielson Air Force Base ’s F-16 squadron to Anchorage next year, saying the service is trying to get around a federal law requiring more disclosure to Congress.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said the Air Force appears to be avoiding questions about the impact on civilian employees at Eielson.
Murkowski and Sen. Mark Begich, D-Alaska, have been asking for the number of civilian and military personnel at Eielson who would be affected. The percentage of civilians affected could trigger a requirement for a report to Congress.
25 YEARS AGO
March 23, 1997 — JUNEAU — Republican attempts to reduce the state’s budget will save money now but cost much more in later years as health care, schools and the economy deteriorate, Alaskans told lawmakers Saturday.
During a full day of public testimony, the House Finance Committee heard a barrage of complaints that proposed reductions would undermine social services, public safety and job-development efforts such as tourism marketing and timber research.
50 YEARS AGO
March 23, 1972 — Superior Court Judge Gerald Van Hoomissen Wednesday ordered a formula for the temporary restoration of the weighted vote to the members of the Fairbanks City Council who serve on the North Star Borough Assembly.
The question of the weighted vote was Uken to court by the city council in order to force its restoration.
Up until about two years ago the city had a weighted vote wherein each city member had two votes and each rural member had one vote. The city contends it has the preponderance of population and therefore is entitled to the preponderance of voting power on the assembly.
75 YEARS AGO
March 23, 1947 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from March 22, 1947 — FRANKFURT, GERMANY — U.S. Army headquarters today announced the imposition of control on liquor consumption by American occupation forces in Germany and Austria as part of “a tightening of discipline to improve Americans’ morale and conduct in occupied territory.”
Beginning April 1, American and Allied troops and civilians will be authorized to purchase only three bottle of hard liquor monthly through Army stores or clubs and the importation of liquor outside official Army channels will be strictly prohibited.