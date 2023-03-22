10 YEARS AGO
March 22, 2013 — Gold miners who have been fighting the federal government for years over access to their mining claims in the Fortymile region gained a powerful ally this week.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
10 YEARS AGO
March 22, 2013 — Gold miners who have been fighting the federal government for years over access to their mining claims in the Fortymile region gained a powerful ally this week.
The state on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against the federal government asserting ownership of multiple trail rights-of-way around the Taylor Highway community of Chicken that traditionally have been used by miners to access their claims but have been restricted in recent years by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
25 YEARS AGO
March 22, 1998 — While U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens warns that Alaska will not emerge unscathed from military downsizing, the Army is taking the major step of designating Fort Wainwright combat troops as the crisis response force for the Pacific commander.
“This is a unique brigade and will fulfill a unique role for the Commander in Chief of the Pacific,” said Gen. Henry Shelton, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Shelton and Stevens were in Fairbanks Saturday for the 31st annual Military Appreciation Banquet hosted by the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce.
50 YEARS AGO
March 22, 1973 — Laura Bergt was prepared for the rejection of her nomination to the State Senate by the Republican caucus this morning because she said she understood the hard feelings of party members in this district.
In an interview shortly after she was notified of the rejection, Mrs. Bergt said it was understandable that party members of the Fairbanks district had certain people in mind for the Senate slot and she just wasn’t one of them.
75 YEARS AGO
March 22, 1948 — WASHINGTON — House and Senate conferees begin writing a rent control compromise today — with neither side ready to yield.
The biggest stumbling block is whether to give local rent boards full and final authority to raise ceilings or to lift controls entirely.