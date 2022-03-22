10 YEARS AGO
March 22, 2012 — It would have been easy for the 16 Japanese tourists to stop in Fairbanks and call their Alaska trip complete. They wanted more, though. They wanted to see the Alaska that lies far beyond the cities. So they flew to Tanana, a village of 300 people about 130 miles west of Fairbanks.
The visitors, most of whom were 50 and older and from Osaka, were seeking an informal exchange of cultural traditions and ideas with the Koyukon Athabascan people of Tanana.
25 YEARS AGO
March 22, 1997 — Winter maintenance on the Elliott Highway from the intersection with the Dalton Highway to the Elliott’s end in Minto and Manley will be eliminated this fall under he governor’s budget proposal.
The idea is part of a proposal to shift money in the Department of Transportation to increase airport staffing in Barrow, Deadhorse, Cordova, Valdez, Kotzebue and Nome so those airports can retain certification from the Federal Aviation Administration.
50 YEARS AGO
March 22, 1972 — Lawyer Dave Call, described as more liberal than conservative, captured the Republican 16th District chairmanship Tuesday by a vote of 42-39 over incumbent Robert Hemenway.
Hemenway has served as chairman for four years.
Call said he has been assured cooperation from the precinct workers and that Hemenway did a good job of organizing.
75 YEARS AGO
March 22, 1947 — Truck traffic over the Alaska Highway through Canada has been suspended due to thawing conditions, Highway Patrolman Bob Brandt reported today. Brandt said the road is still passable but that trucks were ruled off to prevent damage to the roadbed while it is soft.