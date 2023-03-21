10 YEARS AGO
March 21, 2013 —JUNEAU — Alaska’s latest attempt at passing a “stand your ground” law passed the House on Wednesday.
House Bill 24 has been the effort of Rep. Mark Neuman, R-Big Lake, and would remove certain criteria th at people must meet before they have a right to use deadly force as a means of self-defense.
25 YEARS AGO
March 21, 1998 — Two Lower 48 companies expressed an interest in a private prison at Fort Greely prior to the Delta Greely Community Coalition signing a negotiated deal with Allvest Inc. of Anchorage, bypassing a competitive bid.
And a third Outside company, while it hadn’t contacted the coalition, is lobbying lawmakers in Juneau to require such competition should the Legislature and governor sign off on the prison plan.
50 YEARS AGO
March 21, 1973 — The borough school board withstood a grueling two-hour challenge of its ratified teacher agreement and defeated a motion Tuesday to rescind the measure.
The attack came from board member Chuck Rees, aided intermittently by members Nancy Brown and Nancy Mendenhall, who all voted for the motion to rescind the contract okayed by the board last month. Voting against were Darwin Heine, Jack Townshend, Sam Kito and Ron Davis.
75 YEARS AGO
March 21, 1948 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from March 22, 1948 — Washington — House and Senate conferees begin writing a rent control compromise today — with neither side ready to yield.
The biggest stumbling block is whether to give local rent boards full and final authority to raise ceilings or to lift controls entirely. The present rent control law expires one week from Wednesday.