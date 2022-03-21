10 YEARS AGO
March 21, 2012 — A recent gift of $25,000 from ConocoPhillips Alaska is helping bring the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center closer to attaining its fiscal and exhibit goals.
“We’re getting there,” Cindy Schumaker, the center’s executive director said, noting that less than 1 percent or $175,000 remains to be raised to pay off the roughly $30 million capital project.
25 YEARS AGO
March 21, 1997 — The real estate market in Fairbanks has reached a high it hasn’t seen since the mid-1980s, with a total assessed value of residential and commercial property at about $3.5 billion.
While the figure won’t be official for several weeks. Borough Assessor Lenny Reagin said the 1996 value reflects a steady local market. The borough’s total value hasn’t been this high since the peak in 1987, he said.
50 YEARS AGO
March 21, 1972 — JUNEAU — After more than a year of arguments and deliberation, the Alaska Supreme Court has ordered that the state’s voters be given a second chance to decide whether they want a constitutional convention to be called.
In a unanimous ruling issued today, the high court upheld a lower court decision that banned the state from calling a convention on the basis of results from the November, 1970, general election.
75 YEARS AGO
March 21, 1947 — MOSCOW — United States Secretary George C. Marshall called on the Council of Foreign Ministers today to set plans for the creation of a German government in motion at once and both he and Britain’s Ernest Bevin presented programs for the organization of a federalized German nation.
The council, in a brief session, agreed to invite representatives of the Austrian government here immediately for discussion of the Austrian peace treaty.