March 20, 2013 — JUNEAU — As the governor’s proposed oil tax cut goes up for a vote in the Senate today, a proposed amendment to win Fairbanks Sen. Click Bishop’s support could save the state as much as $1 billion during the next six years.
Bishop, who is widely considered to be the most likely 11th vote on Senate Bill 21, hasn’t been a sure “yes” vote since hearing lukewarm oil industry support for cuts that could cost the state between $4.9 billion and $6.3 billion during the next six years.
March 20, 1998 — Like virtually all Alaskans, Doug Goering has spent a good portion of his life complaining about lousy roads.
Unlike the rest of us, though, he has actually done something to fix them.
Goering, an associate professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, is the proud owner of patent No. 5,697,730 — a permafrost-resistant road.
March 20, 1973 — JUNEAU — House coalition members, acting under threat veto from Gov. William A. Egan, have agreed to remove from their proposed budget bill a section requiring legislative review of executive spending reallocations.
Coalition leaders said Egan, in a message delivered to their caucus Monday, promised to veto the budget and call a special session if the provision were retained.
An administration spokesman said the section stepped on administrative prerogatives.
“We don’t tell the legislature how to legislate,” he said, “and they can’t tell us how to administrate.”
March 20, 1948 — JUNEAU — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service notified the Alaska Native Service and the Alaska Salmon Industry yesterday that no spring fishing will be permitted in the Karluk district unless the escapement of red salmon is sufficient to warrant it.
Frank Hynes of the regional office of the service said he will not be swayed from efforts to rehabilitate the fishing district which, he said, is “potentially one of the most valuable in Alaska.”
He advised fishing interests to be prepared for greatly curtailed operations in the area.